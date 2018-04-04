San Diego Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva went 3-for-3 with three home runs and five RBIs in an 8-4 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Villanueva hit solo homers off Kyle Freeland in the second and fourth innings, then added a three-run shot off Antonio Senzatela in the seventh.

Villanueva went 0-for-4 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, his only action of the season prior to Tuesday night. Tuesday's performance raised his batting average to .429.

"It was awesome, a dream come true," Villanueva said through an interpreter on the Fox Sports San Diego broadcast.

In 12 games with Padres in 2017, the 26-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico, hit .344 with four homers and seven RBIs in 32 at-bats.