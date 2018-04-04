The Shohei Ohtani Experience: Keep track of the Angels phenom's two-way quest

Check out all the angles and sounds of Shohei Ohtani's first major league home run, a three-run long ball in Los Angeles' rout of Cleveland. (0:58)

As a starting pitcher and designated hitter, Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani is embarking a two-way journey no major leaguer has successfully pulled off since Babe Ruth himself. Will Ohtani dominate on the mound and crush at the plate?

What did Ohtani do last?

At the plate -- On Tuesday night in Anaheim, Ohtani belted his first major league home run, thrilling the crowd and raising his season slash line to .444/.444/.778.

On the mound -- In his major league pitching debut Sunday in Oakland, Ohtani showed flashes of brilliance outside of surrendering a three-run home run to A's third baseman Matt Chapman. With his six innings of three-run ball, Ohtani collected his first major league win.

When can I see Ohtani next?

At the plate -- Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday (4:07 ET) against the Indians before a team day off Thursday and another likely DH appearance Friday night (10:07 ET) against the A's.

On the mound -- Ohtani is scheduled to make his home pitching debut Sunday (4:07 ET) opposite A's starter Kendall Graveman.

Inside Ohtani's two-way quest

Rob Tringali/Getty Images

What have we learned about Ohtani so far?

Ohtani mania spikes with first home run

Should Ohtani stay a two-way player? Ask The Babe

So this is what all the hype was about

First impressions of Ohtani's two-way quest

Ohtani -- the hitter

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Ohtani homers in first home at-bat

Ohtani: 'Never going to forget single in first MLB at-bat'

Ohtani working on balance of dual role

Ohtani -- the pitcher

Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports

Ohtani happy with results in first win

What should we expect from Ohtani on the mound?

Scouting an Ohtani start (Insider)

Ohtani struggles through spring

Ohtani's path to the majors

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports

Adding Ohtani makes Angels a contender

Why being Babe Ruth isn't all it's cracked up to be

Was Mike Trout the reason for choosing Angels?

Which is the most fun Ohtani?

The challenges of handling an international superstar