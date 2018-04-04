ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has done it again.
The Angels' two-way slugger homered in his second straight home game Wednesday, blasting a two-run shot off AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in the fifth inning of Los Angeles' series finale against Cleveland.
Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his first home at-bat Tuesday night.
A day later, he delivered another homer to left-center, easily clearing the wall to tie the game 2-2.
The hit was Ohtani's fourth in just six at-bats at his new home.
Kluber struck out Ohtani looking in the third inning, but the Japanese rookie came back with another tremendous swing.
Ohtani won his first big league start in Oakland last weekend. He will pitch against the Athletics on Sunday in his home pitching debut.