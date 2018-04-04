New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after Wednesday's 4-2 home win over the Philadelphia Phillies that outfielder Michael Conforto likely will be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

Conforto, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2017 season before tearing a capsule in his left shoulder in late August, batting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in just 109 games.

After serving primarily as a left fielder in the majors and minors, Conforto is expected to be the Mets' regular center fielder this season when he returns to the team.