          Michael Conforto likely to rejoin Mets on Thursday after opening season on DL

          6:56 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after Wednesday's 4-2 home win over the Philadelphia Phillies that outfielder Michael Conforto likely will be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

          Conforto, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2017 season before tearing a capsule in his left shoulder in late August, batting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in just 109 games.

          After serving primarily as a left fielder in the majors and minors, Conforto is expected to be the Mets' regular center fielder this season when he returns to the team.

