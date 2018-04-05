The Washington Nationals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo, the team announced Thursday.

The deal will keep Rizzo, 57, with the club through the 2020 season.

"Mike's commitment to our shared goal of bringing a World Championship to Washington, D.C. makes this an exciting day for our family and the Washington Nationals," said Theodore N. Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals. "Mike and his staff have built quite a team -- one that brings excitement to our ballpark every night and gives our city something to be proud of."

Under Rizzo's leadership, the Nationals have a .572 winning percentage and a 559-418 record, posting their sixth consecutive winning season in 2017 and returning to the postseason as a division winner for the fourth time since 2012.

"I'm proud of the progress we've made in Washington, D.C., building the Nationals from nearly expansion status into one of the winningest clubs in Major League Baseball," Rizzo said. "I appreciate the Lerner family for giving me the continued opportunity to see what we can accomplish in the future."