The New York Mets activated outfielder Michael Conforto from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

Conforto, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2017 season before tearing a capsule in his left shoulder in late August, batting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in just 109 games.

He is batting leadoff and will play center field in Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals, who are starting Stephen Strasburg. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Conforto requested to be activated for the game so he could face the right-hander.

"He wanted Strasburg," Callaway said when asked why Conforto was being activated without going on a rehab assignment first.

Despite wanting to face Strasburg, Conforto hasn't had much success against the right-hander in his career. He is 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts in his career against Strasburg, although he has hit one home run.

Callaway said Conforto has no restrictions.

Infielder Phillip Evans was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday to make room for Conforto on the 25-man roster.