Outfielder Trayce Thompson might soon be playing pro baseball in the same city where his brother Klay plays pro basketball.

The Oakland Athletics claimed Thompson on waivers from the New York Yankees on Thursday and transferred right-hander Paul Blackburn to the 60-day disabled list.

"I think it's pretty cool," A's manager Bob Melvin said of the brothers being on teams in the same city, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "I talked to (Trayce) a little bit and he's really excited. He's actually in L.A. right now at his parents' house, so it'll work out well. ... I think everyone is pretty excited about that, not just us on the team, but the fan base might like that one as well."

The Yankees had claimed Thompson earlier this week after he was waived by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees had planned to assign Thompson to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he had cleared waivers.

If Thompson is still on Oakland's major league roster next week, he might get a chance to play against the Dodgers. Oakland is scheduled to visit Los Angeles for a two-game series next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thompson, 27, has a .233 batting average 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 407 at-bats over three major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Dodgers (2016-17). He hit .122 for the Dodgers with one home run and two RBIs last season.

Klay Thompson, 28, has played his entire seven-season NBA career with the Golden State Warriors and is a four-time All-Star.