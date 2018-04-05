Manager Gabe Kapler was booed by the majority of fans when he was introduced at the Philadelphia Phillies' home opener Thursday after the team's 1-4 start.

Besides the team's record, Kapler has been scrutinized for the management of his bullpen, including an incident Saturday when he called for reliever Hoby Milner, who hadn't yet thrown a warm-up pitch and wasn't ready to enter the game. The Phillies received a warning from Major League Baseball.

Kapler told reporters before Thursday's game that he wasn't worried about the reaction he might receive.

"It's not about me," Kapler said, according to the Philadelphia Daily News. "It's about an incredible group of young players, very gifted athletically, and very excited to have the reception that they deserve, which is the fans' giving them a lot of love."

The Phillies' early struggles are in contrast to the success enjoyed by the Eagles and Villanova Wildcats, who both won championships this year. A parade was held to celebrate the Wildcats' college basketball national championship on Thursday.

Doug Pederson, the Eagles' head coach, threw out the first pitch at Thursday's game and was loudly cheered by the home crowd.