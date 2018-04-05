        <
          Adrian Beltre becomes hits leader among Latin American-born players

          5:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre became the all-time leader in hits among Latin American-born players Thursday, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Rod Carew with his 3,054th career hit.

          Beltre, a native of the Dominican Republic, reached the milestone with a leadoff double to left field in the second inning against Oakland A's right-hander Daniel Mengden. The hit also moved Beltre to 25th place on MLB's career list.

          The only foreign-born player with more career hits than Beltre in MLB history is the Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki, who has 3,082.

