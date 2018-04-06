Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel holds his hamstring and comes out of the game after throwing a pitch. (0:57)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Corey Knebel will be placed on the disabled list and have an MRI on his left hamstring after collapsing on the mound in the ninth inning of the Brewers 8-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

"It's a DL for sure," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the game. "We had to help him off the field, but we'll know the severity of it (Friday).

"They're putting a lot of torque on their body there. I've seen it before, but it's somewhat rare. It happened."

Knebel - who was getting some work in a non-save situation - threw a pitch to Cubs infielder Tommy La Stella before immediately grabbing his left leg as he went to the ground. The righty was helped off the field by the training staff, unable to put much weight on that side of his body.

"It's one game and a tough loss and everything, but prayers are going out to Corey and his well-being," losing pitcher Brent Suter said. "He's in some pain right now."

Several Brewers indicated that Knebel was still in pain well after the game was over. He had 39 saves last season as Milwaukee made a run at the division before fading late in the season. This year, Knebel had pitched two innings, earning a save, before going down on Thursday.

"Makes it a rough day, for sure," Counsell said. "With the loss you turn the page. Makes it a little harder with that."

The Brewers played a sloppy game in "all facets," according to their manager, but the injury "supersedes" everything.

"That was tough, especially in that type of game when he's just trying to get some work in," reliever Jacob Barnes said. "We can only hope for the best right now. It didn't look good at all."

Barnes could help fill the closer's role, though Counsell said he hadn't thought about it yet. Whoever gets the call will have big shoes to fill. Knebel was the anchor of the bullpen.

"We'll figure it out," Counsell said. "We're in good shape. We'll get a fresh arm here (Friday)."