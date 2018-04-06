        <
          Newspaper's guide to Coors Field erroneously features Citizens Bank Park photo

          11:45 AM ET
          • Darren RovellESPN Senior Writer
          The Denver Post's guide to Coors Field published Friday had a small issue -- the huge picture on the front of the newspaper's Life section isn't of Coors Field. It's Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

          The photo spread quickly across social media Friday morning. The Post eventually responded by tweeting that it was sorry for the mistake and including a picture of Coors Field.

          The Rockies play the Braves in their home opener Friday. The game, with a 2:10 p.m. MT scheduled first pitch, could include snow, based on forecasts by local meteorologists.

          Last month, the Post announced that roughly a quarter of its staff -- 25 of 100 employees -- would be laid off by April 9.

