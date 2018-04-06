The Denver Post's guide to Coors Field published Friday had a small issue -- the huge picture on the front of the newspaper's Life section isn't of Coors Field. It's Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Denver Post publishes Rockies fan guide. Stadium shown is Citizens Bank Park in Philly!! (H/T @npenzenstadler) pic.twitter.com/19tb5asuhg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 6, 2018

The photo spread quickly across social media Friday morning. The Post eventually responded by tweeting that it was sorry for the mistake and including a picture of Coors Field.

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

The Rockies play the Braves in their home opener Friday. The game, with a 2:10 p.m. MT scheduled first pitch, could include snow, based on forecasts by local meteorologists.

Last month, the Post announced that roughly a quarter of its staff -- 25 of 100 employees -- would be laid off by April 9.