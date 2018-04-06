CLEVELAND -- Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has been activated from the disabled list for the team's home opener.

Brantley missed Cleveland's first six games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, but the two-time All-Star is in the starting lineup and batting fifth Friday as the Indians host the Kansas City Royals.

To make room for Brantley, Cleveland optioned Tyler Naquin to Triple-A Columbus.

Brantley has been limited to 101 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. Despite that, the Indians picked up his contract option for 2018 and are hoping he can stay healthy as they try to defend their AL Central title and end a World Series championship drought dating to 1948.

Brantley, 30, batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games last season. He was one of baseball's best stories, making a strong comeback and the All-Star team.

Then he hurt his ankle late in August, twice went on the DL and struggled in the postseason, batting .091.