MILWAUKEE -- Brewers All-Star closer Corey Knebel was placed on the disabled list Friday due to a left hamstring injury and will miss between four and six weeks.

Knebel said, though, he was encouraged by Friday's MRI result.

"It's not as serious as anybody thought," he said. "It really worried me yesterday, but today I woke up and felt a lot better."

Knebel collapsed on the mound while getting in some work in a non-save situation in the ninth inning of Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Cubs. The right-hander was helped off the field by the training staff, unable to put much weight on that side of his body

Knebel had 39 saves last season as Milwaukee made a run at the NL Central title before fading late in the season.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.