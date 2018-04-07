NEW YORK -- New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia left Friday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles with right hip soreness, the team announced. He will undergo an MRI.

Sabathia left the game after pitching four innings. He allowed four hits and three runs on only 58 pitches. He didn't show signs of trouble with the hip while he was on the field. But while he was on the mound, he was touched up by the Orioles, allowing three home runs. Manny Machado hit two, and Chris Davis hit another.

Machado got Sabathia's start off to a rocky start when he launched a one-out homer into the second deck down the left-field line. In his next at-bat, Machado drove an 89 mph fastball into left-center field for his second homer off Sabathia. Machado's five homers off Sabathia are the most he's had against any pitcher in his career.

This is the shortest start of the young season for Sabathia. He lasted five innings and threw 84 pitches in his season debut last week at Toronto.

Sabathia, 37, was mostly healthy in spring training. He had an ankle injury that sidelined him briefly, but otherwise he made it to the regular season with no injury issues. Last season, he spent time on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and right knee inflammation.