Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani hit his third homer of the season Friday night in his first at-bat.
Ohtani crushed a 93 mph, two-seam fastball from Oakland starter Daniel Gossett to left-center, a 449-foot solo shot onto the fake rocks up by the camera well.
It marked his third straight game with a home run.
Ohtani leads the Angels with a .467 average, with seven hits and a team-high six RBIs in 15 at bats. Ohtani was again batting in the No. 8 spot as the designated hitter on Friday.
He'll be on the mound Sunday, getting his first home start against the Athletics.
The right-hander beat them in Oakland on Sunday, giving up three runs and three hits in 6 innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.