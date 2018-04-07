Shohei Ohtani does it again with a solo blast deep over the wall in center field. (0:25)

Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani hit his third homer of the season Friday night in his first at-bat against the Oakland Athletics.

The two-way star from Japan crushed a 93 mph, two-seam fastball from A's starter Daniel Gossett to left-center, a 449-foot solo shot onto the fake rocks up by the camera well.

Editor's Picks Inside the making of Shohei Ohtani So far, the two-way sensation is living up to Ruthian expectations. But how will he possibly keep this up? We trace his journey back to Japan in search of the surprising answer.

"Smoked that ball, huh?'' Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons said. "The center fielder ran after it like he had a chance for a second, scared everybody. Wasn't even close.''

It marked Ohtani's third straight game with a home run, which the Angels won 13-9.

"It's very impressive, yeah. You don't see too many guys do that on the mound and at the plate. Any,'' Athletics manager Bob Melvin said.

Ohtani, who is batting .462 (6 for 13) with six RBIs at home, drew a walk on four pitches with the bases loaded to pull the Angels within 8-7 in the fifth.

The 23-year-old Ohtani will be on the mound Sunday, getting his first home start against the Athletics. The right-hander beat them in Oakland on Sunday, giving up three runs and three hits in 6 innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia does not plan to use Ohtani as the designated hitter on Saturday and have him get a chance to extend his homer streak. But Scioscia said he would be open to letting Ohtani hit before or after a start later this season.

"There has to be point where he becomes a pitcher, not to say sometime during the season he won't be available to do a little bit more the day before he pitches or a day after. But certainly right now we're going to err on the side of caution,'' Scioscia said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.