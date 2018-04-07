        <
        >

          Orioles' Colby Rasmus heads to 10-day DL with sore hip

          2:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- The Baltimore Orioles have placed outfielder Colby Rasmus on the 10-day disabled list with a hip injury.

          He has a strained left hip flexor and is batting .095 with 13 strikeouts in 21 at-bats. Rasmus signed a one-year contract in February.

          The move by the Orioles came before Saturday's game with the New York Yankees and hours after Baltimore beat New York 7-3 on Friday night on Pedro Alvarez's 14th-inning grand slam.

          Baltimore recalled rookie right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk. He made 14 relief appearances last year.

