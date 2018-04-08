The Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.

Cleveland announced the move before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Chisenhall suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Outfielder Tyler Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace Chisenhall on the active roster and will start in right field Sunday.

Chisenhall is batting .235 in 17 at-bats this season. Naquin began the season with the Indians and started in left field on Opening Day. He is batting .167 with one home run and two RBIs in 12 at-bats this season.