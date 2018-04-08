The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right oblique injury.

The move was made retroactive to April 5. Right-hander Taylor Williams was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs in a corresponding move.

Yelich suffered the injury last Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, leaving that game before the top of the seventh inning.

Yelich, acquired by the Brewers from the Miami Marlins before the season, was hitting .385 with one home run and five RBIs in 26 at-bats before his injury.