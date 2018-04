The St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina had be restrained Sunday after Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gestured at the catcher while he was arguing a called third strike against outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Molina was restrained initially by plate umpire Tim Timmons and then by manager Mike Matheny after both benches cleared during the incident, which occurred in the top of the second inning.

Lovullo was ejected for leaving the dugout to argue balls and strikes.