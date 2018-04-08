Jake Arrieta lasted just four innings in his Philadelphia Phillies debut Sunday, as the ace right-hander was lifted for a pinch hitter after throwing 74 pitches.

Arrieta did not appear to suffer an injury and was in the on-deck circle with his helmet on in the bottom of the fourth.

But with the score tied 3-3 and no runners on base with one out, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler replaced Arrieta with pinch hitter Pedro Florimon.

Kapler, also in his first season with the Phillies, has already come under scrutiny for several unorthodox moves in Philadelphia's first seven games this season.

Kapler drew the ire of fans on Opening Day when, with Philadelphia holding a 5-0 lead, he pulled starter Aaron Nola in the fifth inning after he had thrown just 68 pitches in a game that the Phillies ultimately lost 8-5.

Arrieta struggled in the first inning Sunday afternoon, allowing three runs on three hits, including a solo home run. But the former Cy Young Award winner settled down after his opening frame. He finished with five strikeouts and two walks while allowing three runs (two earned) in four innings.

Arrieta made headlines last month when he signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies, ending his extended stay on the free-agent market.