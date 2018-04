Jameson Taillon's pitch hits Eugenio Suarez in the hand and fractures the third baseman's thumb. Suarez would later leave the game. (0:20)

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez suffered a fractured thumb on his right hand Sunday after getting hit by a pitch in Cincinnati's 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Suarez was hit by a pitch thrown by Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon in the top of the fourth inning.

He remained in the game after being hit but was replaced by Cliff Pennington at third base in the bottom of the fourth.

Suarez is hitting .296 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 27 at-bats this season.