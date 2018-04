Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday's game against the Rays after suffering a left ankle injury while sliding into Tampa Bay's dugout.

Bogaerts was chasing an errant toss to third base in the seventh inning and went down into a slide in an attempt to prevent the ball from rolling into the dugout. He slid past the ball and appeared to suffer the injury when he went down the dugout steps.

Bogaerts, who is undergoing further evaluation, was replaced by Brock Holt at shortstop.