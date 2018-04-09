        <
          Rays place Brad Miller on disabled list with groin injury

          8:30 PM ET
          The Tampa Bay Rays have placed first baseman Brad Miller on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin.

          Manager Kevin Cash said Miller was hurt as he started out of the batter's box on a fifth-inning single.

          Miller stayed in the game but was replaced by pinch hitter Joey Wendle two innings later.

          Miller is hitting .222 with a home run and five RBIs this season.

          The Rays are replacing Miller by adding right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber from Triple-A Durham.

          He will become the third player born in St. Petersburg, Florida, in Rays history.

