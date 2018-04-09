The Tampa Bay Rays have placed first baseman Brad Miller on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin.
Manager Kevin Cash said Miller was hurt as he started out of the batter's box on a fifth-inning single.
Miller stayed in the game but was replaced by pinch hitter Joey Wendle two innings later.
Miller is hitting .222 with a home run and five RBIs this season.
The Rays are replacing Miller by adding right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber from Triple-A Durham.
He will become the third player born in St. Petersburg, Florida, in Rays history.