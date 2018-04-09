Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy might join several other starters on the disabled list after twisting his right ankle in a postgame workout Saturday.

With Sunday's game against the Twins postponed because of bad weather, Healy showed up to the clubhouse with his right foot in a walking boot and using crutches.

"I don't have all the details on it yet, but he twisted his ankle pretty bad in the workout," manager Scott Servais told the Seattle Times. "It was nothing more than some plyometric work, back and forth. He rolled his ankle. I don't know how severe it is yet, but I did get the report that he was on crutches. I haven't talked to Ryon yet."

Servais said Healy is scheduled for an MRI and is not expected to be available in the coming days. If Healy goes on the DL, he would join DH Nelson Cruz (sprained ankle), catcher Mike Zunino (strained oblique) and outfielder Ben Gamel (strained oblique).