CHICAGO -- Considering the cold conditions at Wrigley Field, it's not a surprise that Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss his fourth straight game Monday with lower back tightness.

Rizzo, 28, missed the final three games of the Cubs series in Milwaukee this past weekend after experiencing tightness going back to last Monday in Cincinnati. He played through the pain on Thursday before missing the next three games.

"It locked up worse than it has in the past," Rizzo said Sunday. "(Getting) treatment every day. It feels better. Don't want to re-aggravate it."

Rizzo has experienced this sort of ailment in the past but it's never been serious. Temperatures in the 30's on Monday are ripe for aggravating an injury, so the Cubs are playing it safe. The team is off Tuesday, giving Rizzo another day to heal up.

"Every time it's a little different but generally it's the same thing," Rizzo said. "This is something that just grabbed. It's usually upper (back); this is lower."

Manager Joe Maddon indicated he wants Rizzo to back off game-day workouts, saying players take too many swings and ground balls throughout the season. Rizzo is off to a slow start, with just three hits in 28 at-bats.

The Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates in their home opener on Monday.