The Chicago Cubs' home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of snow.

The Cubs tried pushing back the scheduled start time by an hour and workers used handheld blowers to melt the snow on the tarp, but the accumulation and cold temperatures were just too much to overcome. Snow covered the seats on the lower level and the playing surface at Wrigley Field in a scene more reminiscent of December than April.

"On the way out to the park, I had no idea if I was going to the Cubs convention [in January] or Opening Day, so I thought it was the right thing to do," manager Joe Maddon said.

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon, which was previously an off day for the first series between the National League Central rivals.

Snow blanketed Wrigley Field on Monday, leading the Cubs to delay their first home game of the season by one more day. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

Chicago is the last major league team to hold its home opener. It opened the season with a 5-4 road trip to Miami, Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

"Opening Day is always very special," Maddon said. "We've already played nine or 10 games, so it's a little different. You'd rather go out there with your uniform on and not five layers of clothing [though]."

Pittsburgh is off to a surprising 7-2 start. It took three of four against Cincinnati in its previous series.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.