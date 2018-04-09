First baseman Ryon Healy on Monday became the latest starting position player placed on the disabled list by the Seattle Mariners.

Healy, who sprained his ankle during a postgame workout on Saturday, was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 8. Right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

Healy opened the season with a 1-for-21 slump before hitting a three-run double in the eighth inning Saturday.

Seattle could have Daniel Vogelbach, Andrew Romine or Taylor Motter handle first base in Healy's absence.

Besides Healy, designated hitter Nelson Cruz (ankle sprain), catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Ben Gamel (both with oblique injuries) are already on the 10-day disabled list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.