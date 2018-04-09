        <
        >

          Cardinals recall All-Star closer Greg Holland from minors

          4:20 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled Greg Holland from the minors after the All-Star closer made a brief stint at Class A Palm Beach.

          The Cardinals announced Holland's promotion before Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers and optioned right-hander Mike Mayers to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

          Holland, 32, signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cardinals last month and made two relief appearances at Palm Beach.

          The three-time All-Star figures to serve as St. Louis' primary closer after tying for the National League lead with 41 saves last season for the Colorado Rockies.

