The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled Greg Holland from the minors after the All-Star closer made a brief stint at Class A Palm Beach.

The Cardinals announced Holland's promotion before Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers and optioned right-hander Mike Mayers to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

Holland, 32, signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cardinals last month and made two relief appearances at Palm Beach.

The three-time All-Star figures to serve as St. Louis' primary closer after tying for the National League lead with 41 saves last season for the Colorado Rockies.