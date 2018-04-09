Xander Bogaerts slides awkwardly down the Rays' dugout steps while trying to prevent the ball from rolling into the dugout and leaves the game with an apparent leg injury. (0:55)

BOSTON -- Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is going on the 10-day disabled list because of a cracked bone in his left ankle.

Boston says an MRI confirmed the injury Monday, a day after he was hurt. The injury is a non-displaced fracture and won't require surgery. He is expected to miss 10 to 14 days.

Bogaerts, a 2016 AL All-Star, left Sunday's 8-7 win over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning after injuring his ankle while sliding into the Rays' dugout. He was covering third base and chasing his own mishandling of a ball relayed by left fielder J.D. Martinez.

Boston says it will recall infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket.

In addition, left-hander Drew Pomeranz's injury rehabilitation assignment is being transferred from Pawtucket to Double-A Portland as he comes back from a left forearm flexor strain.