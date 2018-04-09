Los Angeles Angels right-handed starting pitcher JC Ramirez has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and Tommy John surgery is recommended, the team announced Monday.

He was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL last season and underwent stem-cell treatment instead of opting for surgery.

Ramirez lasted just two innings Saturday against the Oakland Athletics in his last start because of forearm tightness and the team placed him on the disabled list Sunday.

He is 0-2 this season with a 9.45 ERA in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

He made 24 starts last season but didn't pitch after Aug. 19 because of his elbow injury. He finished 11-10 with a 4.15 ERA in 147 1/3 innings.

The Angels also are without right-handed starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker, who is sidelined with a strained right forearm, and left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (inflamed elbow).

Shoemaker was scheduled to have tests on his injury Monday. Heaney, who missed the opening week of the season with his injury is expected back soon, according to manager Mike Scioscia.