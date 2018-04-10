The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury.

The move is retroactive to last Friday as Rizzo has missed the team's past three games and was slated to miss Monday's home opener before it was snowed out.

The 28-year-old began experiencing tightness in the area going back to last Monday in Cincinnati. He played through the pain on Thursday before missing the next three games against Milwaukee.

"Every time it's a little different but generally it's the same thing," Rizzo said Sunday of his occasional back ailments. "This is something that just grabbed. It's usually upper [back]; this is lower."

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was used in this report.