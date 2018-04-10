Max Scherzer takes a big lead and runs as fast as he can to steal second base in the seventh inning. (0:27)

Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer, not content with another lights-out pitching performance, decided to add another weapon to his arsenal against the Atlanta Braves Monday night -- his blazing speed.

Scherzer singled to right leading off the top of the seventh inning with the Nationals holding a 2-0 lead. Then, with Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman playing behind Scherzer and an 0-2 pitch to leadoff hitter Trea Turner, Scherzer took off and stole second.

With the combination of Scherzer's great jump and a low-outside pitch by Braves pitcher Peter Moylan, catcher Kurt Suzuki had no chance and never attempted a throw.

"Finally -- I've been yelling at (previous managers) Matt Williams and Dusty Baker, 'Let me go'," said Scherzer, who said it was his first steal since high school. "There's obviously situations where I can; I think I'm fast enough.' If J-Dub (former teammate Jayson Werth) can steal a base, so can I."

Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who presented Scherzer with the second-base bag as a memento after the game, said this was going to happen.

"We've talked about for a week now, and he's gung-ho," said Martinez. "He loves to play the game. We talked and I said, 'If a guy plays behind you and you think you've got a chance.' But I said please don't get hurt sliding. He said, 'I've got the best pop-up slide in baseball'. And he showed it."

Even though his teammates at the top of the order couldn't bring him home for another run, Scherzer's arm made it a moot point. The two-time defending NL Cy Young winner tossed a two-hitter for his fifth career shutout, and his first since his no-hitter in the final game of the 2015 season.

He struck out 10 and walked none, not allowing a Braves hitter to get past first base while throwing just 102 pitches in his ninth career complete game.

And Scherzer's stellar performance came at a good time for the Nationals, who got back to .500 after losing five in a row.