The Los Angeles Dodgers have been awarded the 2020 All-Star Game, The Orange County Register reported Tuesday.

An official announcement from Major League Baseball is expected Wednesday, the newspaper said.

The Dodgers last hosted an All-Star Game in 1980. They hosted their only other Midsummer Classic in Los Angeles in 1959.

Washington will host this season's All-Star Game at Nationals Park, followed by Cleveland at Progressive Field in 2019.