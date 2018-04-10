Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina have to be separated by the home plate umpire after a heated argument over a strike call clears the benches. (1:27)

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina have received one-game suspensions after an altercation in Sunday's game.

Molina appealed the ban and was in the lineup for Tuesday night's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He can continue to play until the process is complete. Lovullo will miss Tuesday night's game at San Francisco and was fined an undisclosed amount.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said he supported Molina's appeal.

"I don't blame him," Matheny said. "I probably would have done the same thing."

"I know he was frustrated with what I said, and I can't blame him," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said of Yadier Molina.

Molina had to be restrained after Lovullo, who came out to argue a called third strike against outfielder A.J. Pollock, gestured at him in the second inning of Arizona's 4-1 win.

Molina was restrained initially by plate umpire Tim Timmons and then by manager Mike Matheny after both benches cleared during the incident.

"[Lovullo] called me a m-----f----- twice," Molina said, according to KPNX-TV. "If you're going to call somebody that, you better be ready to fight."

Lovullo, who later acknowledged he "made a mistake with some of the wording that I chose," was ejected for leaving the dugout to argue balls and strikes. Timmons, in comments to a pool reporter, called Molina's contact with him "incidental" in explaining why the catcher wasn't ejected.

"We were hopeful that, especially with the report that we had from the umpire's comments, that it wouldn't carry over,'' Matheny said. "But it has, and now we'll have to deal with it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.