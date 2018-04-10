Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina have to be separated by the home plate umpire after a heated argument over a strike call clears the benches. (1:27)

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina have received one-game suspensions after an altercation on Sunday.

Molina had to be restrained after Lovullo gestured at the catcher while he was arguing a called third strike against outfielder A.J. Pollock in Arizona's 4-1 win.

"I know he was frustrated with what I said, and I can't blame him," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said of Yadier Molina. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Molina was restrained initially by plate umpire Tim Timmons and then by manager Mike Matheny after both benches cleared during the incident, which occurred in the top of the second inning.

"[Lovullo] called me a m-----f----- twice," Molina said after the game, according to KPNX-TV. "If you're going to call somebody that, you better be ready to fight."

Lovullo was ejected for leaving the dugout to argue balls and strikes. Timmons, in comments to a pool reporter, called Molina's contact with him "incidental" in explaining why the catcher wasn't ejected.

"I said what I said," Lovullo explained Monday. "I made a mistake with some of the wording that I chose. I think the one message that I want to say is that I respect Yadi, I think he's one of the best catchers in baseball. Has been for a long time."

Lovullo's suspension will be served Tuesday night in Arizona's road game against the San Francisco Giants. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Molina is appealing his suspension and will bat fifth in St. Louis' home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.