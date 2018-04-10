The Los Angeles Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani's next start will be Sunday at the Kansas City Royals.

That means Ohtani will have started a game on Sunday his first three times out.

He beat Oakland Athletics in each of his first two starts, including a dazzling performance this past weekend when he took a perfect game into the seventh inning.

He went seven innings in that start, striking out 12 while walking one and allowing one walk.

Ohtani was not in the starting lineup for the Angels on Monday night, sitting against Texas Rangers starting lefty Martin Perez.

Ohtani has homered in three straight games as a designated hitter, although he hasn't batted since Friday.