Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton could be headed to the disabled list after sitting out his second straight game with a bone bruise in his left ankle, the team said after Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Eaton, who was scratched from the original lineup and replaced by Brian Goodwin, will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Eaton tweaked the ankle last Thursday while scoring from first on Anthony Rendon's double in the Nationals' home opener against the New York Mets. He left the game as a precaution, but manager Dave Martinez said afterward that X-rays did not reveal structural damage.

After returning to Washington's lineup Sunday, Eaton did not play Monday against the Braves.

Eaton sprained the same ankle in April 2017 on a play in which he suffered torn knee ligaments, ending his season.

In eight games, he is batting .345 with two home runs, five RBIs and 10 runs scored.