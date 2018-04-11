The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Adam Eaton on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise in his left ankle and activated catcher Matt Wieters from the DL on Wednesday.

The move with Eaton was made retroactive to April 9 as he has missed the Nationals' past two games with the injury. Wieters returns to the Nationals after missing eight games with a left oblique strain. He was 1-for-7 in two games with two walks and a run scored before his injury.

Outfielder Moises Sierra was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. He had a strong spring training for the Nationals, hitting .321 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 30 games.

Catcher Miguel Montero, meanwhile, was designated for assignment after he went 0-for-11 with two walks this season.

Eaton tweaked the ankle last Thursday while scoring from first on Anthony Rendon's double in the Nationals' home opener against the New York Mets. He left the game as a precaution, but manager Dave Martinez said afterward that X-rays did not reveal structural damage.

He returned to Washington's lineup Sunday before missing the past two games. In eight games, he is batting .345 with two home runs, five RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Eaton sprained the same ankle in April 2017 on a play in which he suffered torn knee ligaments, ending his season.