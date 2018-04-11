        <
        >

          Padres OF Manuel Margot placed on 10-day DL with bruised ribs

          1:28 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The San Diego Padres have placed center fielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list with bruised ribs.

          The move was announced before Wednesday afternoon's game at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Outfielder Franchy Cordero was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move; he was slated to bat leadoff and play center field Wednesday for San Diego.

          Margot, who was off to a slow start this season, sustained the injury during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Rockies when he was hit in the ribs by a pitch.

          Margot, 23, is batting .159 (7-for-44) in 11 games this season. He joins Padres slugger Wil Myers and starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet on the disabled list.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.