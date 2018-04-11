The San Diego Padres have placed center fielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list with bruised ribs.

The move was announced before Wednesday afternoon's game at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Outfielder Franchy Cordero was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move; he was slated to bat leadoff and play center field Wednesday for San Diego.

Margot, who was off to a slow start this season, sustained the injury during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Rockies when he was hit in the ribs by a pitch.

Margot, 23, is batting .159 (7-for-44) in 11 games this season. He joins Padres slugger Wil Myers and starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet on the disabled list.