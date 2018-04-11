St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of a one-game suspension and served the ban during Wednesday afternoon's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Molina was suspended for his actions by Major League Baseball for an altercation this past weekend with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, but the veteran catcher initially appealed the suspension and played in Tuesday night's victory over Milwaukee.

Francisco Pena replaced Molina behind the plate in Wednesday's game in St. Louis.