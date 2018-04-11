Atlanta Braves right-handed starter Brandon McCarthy injured his left shoulder covering first base on a grounder in a game against the Nationals on Wednesday.

He suffered a partial dislocation and a trainer appeared to have popped it back in. McCarthy recorded the out, which was the last of the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Braves said McCarthy is day to day.

Left-hander Sam Freeman replaced McCarthy on the mound to start the bottom of the sixth.

Last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCarthy dislocated his left shoulder during a kettlebell exercise and landed on the disabled list.