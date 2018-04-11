Shohei Ohtani is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, hitting eighth and serving as the DH against the Rangers lefty Matt Moore.
It will be his first start against a left-hander.
Ohtani has hit home runs in three straight games for the Angels, though he hasn't been in the starting lineup as a hitter since Friday.
On Sunday, he took a perfect game into the seventh inning against Oakland.
He didn't play Monday and grounded out as a pinch hitter Tuesday night against Bartolo Colon as Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia stuck to his plan of carefully monitoring the newcomer's workload.
Ohtani's next turn on the mound will be Sunday at Kansas City.