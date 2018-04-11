Boston Red Sox starter David Price left Boston's game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night for an undisclosed reason.

Price, who had not allowed a run in 14 innings pitched in 2018, gave up four runs in the first, on an infield hit by Brett Gardner, a triple by Giancarlo Stanton and a home run by Gary Sanchez. He also walked two batters.

Price met with the training staff in the dugout after the rough first and did not return.

Reliever Bobby Poyner came on for the Red Sox in the top of the second.

Sanchez has five home runs in 12 career at-bats against Price.