As if Shohei Ohtani hasn't made a big-enough impact early in his major league career, he wants to do more.
The dual-purpose phenom has started seven of the Angels' first 13 games -- twice as a pitcher and five times as designated hitter. He has excelled at both, starting 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in addition to swatting three home runs while posting a .364 batting average.
While the team is resting the 23-year-old rookie on days before and after he pitches, Ohtani is eager to play more.
"I talk to the medical staff every day, and they see how I'm doing, my strength level, to see if I can play that day," Ohtani told reporters via his translator after the Angels' 7-2 win on Wednesday night.
"It's the beginning of the season, so I think they are being pretty careful with me right now. Once the season gets tougher and the schedule gets tougher throughout the summer, hopefully I can make them want to play me more. I would like to play more. If not, that's what it is. I have to follow what they have to say."
Manager Mike Scioscia plans to have Ohtani serve as DH against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and Friday, with a rest day Saturday before his next scheduled start in the rotation on Sunday.
All of Ohtani's pitching starts this season have come on six days' rest.