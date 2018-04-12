Shortstop Elvis Andrus will miss six to eight weeks after tests on Thursday revealed an olecranon fracture of his right elbow, the Texas Rangers announced.

Andrus will not need surgery. Texas will make a roster move Friday when it resumes play at the Houston Astros.

Andrus was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of the team's fourth straight loss Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Initial X-rays and an examination at the stadium indicated the probability of a fracture.

"Listen, you don't replace guys like this. It's such a huge part of the lineup and on the field defensively,'' manager Jeff Banister said Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.