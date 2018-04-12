Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly was suspended six games, and New York Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin was suspended five games by Major League Baseball for their roles in a bench-clearing brawl Wednesday night.

Kelly and Austin were fined, too, but the amounts weren't immediately known. Both players will appeal their suspensions.

Six other players and coaches were punished for their roles in the brawl, including Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin, pitcher CC Sabathia of the Yankees and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, infielder Marco Hernandez and second baseman Dustin Pedroia of the Red Sox.

The melee broke out in the top of the seventh inning of the AL East rivals' game at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, after Austin rushed the mound when he was hit by a pitch from Kelly, and both players began punching away in the brawl.

The benches had cleared briefly in the third after Austin's spikes clipped Brock Holt's leg on a slide into second base. Holt took issue with the contact and they exchanged words before being separated.

Then with the Yankees leading 10-6, Kelly nearly hit Austin and then caught him on the side with a 2-1 pitch clocked at 98 mph. Austin slammed his bat on the plate, threw it down and took four steps toward the mound while hollering. Kelly waved Austin at him, and things quickly escalated.

The scuffle spilled across the field before it broke up in front of the Boston dugout on the first-base side, with Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton pushing the pile. Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames used both hands to shove Austin all the way across the infield toward the New York dugout.

Austin, Kelly, Nevin and Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle were ejected.

