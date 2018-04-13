BOSTON -- Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez left Boston's game against the New York Yankees after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Ramirez has a bruised right wrist, the Red Sox said. X-rays were negative.

Both benches were warned after Yankees starter Sonny Gray plunked Ramirez square on the wrist, causing his batting glove to snap open.

Hanley Ramirez is one of Boston's hottest hitters, batting .357 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The night before, the benches cleared twice and a brawl broke out in New York's 10-7 win at Fenway Park.

But Gray was not throwing at Ramirez. Boston fans booed when Ramirez was hit, but players from both teams remained in the dugouts and there were no confrontations.

Boston's training staff spent several minutes attending to Ramirez before manager Alex Cora replaced him with Mitch Moreland, who took over at first base in the second.

Associated Press contributed to this report.