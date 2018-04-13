WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have signed slugger Mark Reynolds.

The signing, which was first reported by FanRag Sports and confirmed by ESPN, is a minor league deal and is pending a physical.

The 34-year-old Reynolds is coming off a season in which he hit .267 with 30 homers, 97 RBIs and 175 strikeouts in 520 at-bats for the Colorado Rockies.

Despite the production, Reynolds -- whose OPS at Coors Field (.978) was nearly 300 points higher than on the road (.703) -- went unsigned during an offseason in which the free-agent market was historically cold.

A veteran right-handed hitter who has played primarily first base and third base during his 11-year career, Reynolds provides a power bat for a Washington team that began the season with high expectations but has struggled early.

Entering Thursday, the Nationals were in fourth place in the NL East with a 6-6 record. After finishing fifth in the majors in scoring last season (5.1 runs/game), they were ranked 15th this season (4.2) and were hitting .237 as a team.

Last season, Mark Reynolds put up impressive numbers for the Colorado Rockies Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

They've been without second baseman Daniel Murphy, who finished second in the NL in batting last year but is still recovering from offseason microfracture surgery on his knee. Earlier this week, Washington also lost leadoff hitter Adam Eaton to the disabled list because of a bone bruise in his left ankle.

Reynolds' best year came with Arizona in 2009, when he set career highs with 44 homers and 102 RBIs. That season, he also set a single an MLB record by striking out 223 times.

If Reynolds ends up on Washington's active roster, it would give the Nationals three University of Virginia products. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who played collegiately with Reynolds in 2003, and closer Sean Doolittle are also former Cavaliers.

In 2017, Reynolds became a valuable insurance policy when first baseman Ian Desmond was sidelined by a broken left hand in spring training, helping carry the playoff-bound Rockies early with his bat.

Reynolds hit a career-best .282 with Colorado in 2016 by utilizing a refined swing that led to a reduction in strikeouts.

Reynolds topped 200 strikeouts each season from 2008 to 2010. His career-low was 112 set in 2016, when he was limited to only 32 at-bats after mid-August because of hand/wrist injuries.

The 10-year big league veteran hadn't previously reached the 30-homer plateau since 2011, when he hit 37 with Baltimore. He has averaged nearly 20 the past four seasons, including 14 in 2016, his first year with Colorado.