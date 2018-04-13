NEW YORK -- Kevin Plawecki of the New York Mets has a broken left hand and is following fellow catcher Travis d'Arnaud to the disabled list.

Plawecki was hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero in the eighth inning Wednesday night. A postgame X-ray was negative, but an MRI in New York on Thursday showed a hairline fracture.

The Mets said before Friday's game against Milwaukee that Plawecki was going to the DL, retroactive to Thursday. Plawecki will not need surgery.

D'Arnaud went on the disabled list Wednesday with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Surgery is possible.

Tomas Nido was recalled from Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, and another catcher is likely to be brought up Friday.